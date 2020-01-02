Shay Mitchell & Hailee Steinfeld Bring Glam Looks to Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Shay Mitchell and Hailee Steinfeld hit the carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hailee is no stranger to the Oscars after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her breakout movie role in True Grit at the 2011 show. Shay showed off a lot of [...] 👓 View full article

