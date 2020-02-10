Taylor Swift Asks Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Put Brother on 'Killing Eve' Soundtrack Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Words on the street are, the Grammy-winning songstress made the request when she bumped into the 'Fleabag' actress at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards last month. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Taylor Swift News Taylor Swift asks Phoebe Waller-Bridge to put Brother in the soundtrack of & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; - Up News In… https://t.co/hmFEwPbzLx 17 hours ago AceShowbiz Taylor Swift Asks Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Put Brother on 'Killing Eve' Soundtrack https://t.co/HggiPEUSGx https://t.co/3BgyJHVX9w 23 hours ago