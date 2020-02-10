Global  

Taylor Swift Asks Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Put Brother on 'Killing Eve' Soundtrack

AceShowbiz Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Words on the street are, the Grammy-winning songstress made the request when she bumped into the 'Fleabag' actress at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards last month.
