Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WWE WrestleMania 37 heading to Los Angeles

WWE WrestleMania 37 heading to Los Angeles

ContactMusic Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cathy Kelley 'Create & Cultivate 100 Launch Party 2020' Black Carpet [Video]Cathy Kelley "Create & Cultivate 100 Launch Party 2020" Black Carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage in 4K: WWE host Cathy Kelley on the black carpet at the Create & Cultivate 100 Launch Party 2020 in Partnership with Chevrolet held at the Valentine..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 00:49Published

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WrestleMania® Goes Hollywood

WrestleMania® Goes HollywoodSTAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) are proud to announce that SoFi...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BreakABone

Fantearlbulous Emancipation of One Hearley Quinn It looks like #WrestleMania is heading to sunny Los Angeles next year... I mean I do love visiting LA.... 7 minutes ago

HouseofColors_

House of Colors 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨: “Wrestlemania Goes Hollywood” @WWE announces that Wrestlemania 37 will be heading to Los Angeles… https://t.co/eh7piPR0Xi 39 minutes ago

Beauty4Ashes_1

In§pire Life WrestleMania Is Officially Heading Back To Los Angeles In 2021 https://t.co/EocXfd9rcL 54 minutes ago

acailler

Adam Cailler 🗞️ RT @TWMWrestle: #WrestleMania is going Hollywood! @WWE have confirmed that #WrestleMania37 is heading to Inglewood, Los Angeles. https://… 56 minutes ago

TWMWrestle

𝕋𝕎𝕄 𝕎𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘 #WrestleMania is going Hollywood! @WWE have confirmed that #WrestleMania37 is heading to Inglewood, Los Angeles. https://t.co/XKRW4Ofw8g 57 minutes ago

wrestleportal

Pro Wrestling Portal WrestlingNewsSource: WWE WrestleMania 37 Is Heading To Los Angeles, California https://t.co/jvFaGk8phl 1 hour ago

ogasaku

KoSaku RT @WONF4W: WWE WrestleMania heading to Los Angeles in 2021 https://t.co/OeYiddmMMQ https://t.co/ILg5ORJ7i2 1 hour ago

wrestlheadlines

Wrestling Headlines WWE WrestleMania heading to Los Angeles in 2021 https://t.co/mtMZsJnZDv https://t.co/L3GQJrA0cB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.