Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg is taking her mission to save the climate to TV. The Swedish teenage activist will be the subject of a new BBC Studios series from the award-winning science unit. According...
News video: Thunberg heads to protest in Arctic Lapland

Thunberg heads to protest in Arctic Lapland 01:07

 Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has expand her campaign to Swedish Lapland, learning about how climate change is affecting the Arctic region. Emer McCarthy reports.

Harrison Ford Shames The United States [Video]Harrison Ford Shames The United States

Promoting his latest film, actor Harrison Ford chastized the United States and praised Greta Thunberg.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 17-year-old was nominated by two members of Sweden’s Left Party, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling. According to..

Why Auschwitz commemoration was a reminder of danger posed by intolerance in the world today

Why Auschwitz commemoration was a reminder of danger posed by intolerance in the world todayGreta Thunberg has, rightly, highlighted the imminent dangers of climate change and has, with impressive passion, shaken world opinion from its delusional state...
Belfast Telegraph

Oscars 2020: Climate activist Greta Thunberg makes appearance in a clip

Climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in an Oscar clip showcasing the power of documentary films. The Michelle and Barack Obama-produced American Factory was...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jrgeek.comTerra DailySeattle TimesCBC.caNew Zealand Herald

