Brad Pitt uses Oscars speech to jab Senate over John Bolton

CBS News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
"They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said.
Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

 "They told me I only had 45 seconds which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said after winning the supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor..

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Brad Pitt Hits Senate for Not Calling John Bolton in Oscars Acceptance Speech

*Brad Pitt* got in a brief political dig during his acceptance speech at the Oscars tonight after winning Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in...
Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt says 45-second acceptance speech limit 'more than Senate gave John Bolton'

'I'm thinking Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. And in the end, the adults do the right thing'
