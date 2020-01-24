Marvel Stars Tessa Thompson, Cobie Smulders, & Karen Gillan Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Tessa Thompson strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 36-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actress bared some leg in a mint-colored dress paired with a black harness as she stepped out for [...]
Bill Murray Officially Returning for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' According to 'Vanity Fair,' Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver are also confirmed. Not all the main actors from..