Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond World Tour

Clash Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond World TourNorth American shows have been confirmed...

*Janet Jackson* has confirmed plans for a huge new world tour.

The pop icon broke the news on Instagram, with the Black Diamond tour set to kick off with an enormous North American leg.

The title holds personal resonance for Janet Jackson, who writes...

Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.

The press note for the tour boasts "all-new production, new music and greatest hits", which could point to a potential follow up for 2015's 'Unbreakable'.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from February 13th.


Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled “Black Diamond”.  — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond  — A special pre-sale code will be sent to only my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!

👓 View full article
News video: Janet Jackson Bringing World Tour To Pittsburgh

Janet Jackson Bringing World Tour To Pittsburgh 00:16

 Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to PPG Paints Arena this summer. Katie Johnston reports.

