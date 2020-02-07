Global  

Weekly Music Highlights: The Oscars performances, Nicki Minaj's new song and Rolling Stones tour dates

ContactMusic Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
News video: Nicki Minaj Releases New Song 'Yikes' | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj Releases New Song 'Yikes' | Billboard News 01:00

 Nicki Minaj Releases New Song 'Yikes' | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj 'bullied' into releasing Yikes [Video]Nicki Minaj 'bullied' into releasing Yikes

Rapper Nicki Minaj was "bullied" into rush-releasing her new single, Yikes.

Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News [Video]Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News

Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for going after Gayle King, Nicki Minaj is saying, "Yikes" with her new song and Meghan Trainor covers Harry Style's "Adore You." These are the top stories in music for..

Fans Pick Nicki Minaj's 'Yikes' as This Week's Favorite New Music

Nicki Minaj's new song "Yikes" has topped this week's new music release poll. In the poll, published Friday (Feb. 7) on Billboard,...
Dreezy Flips Nicki Minaj’s YIKES Into Her First 2020 Freestyle: “Big Shoutout To The Queen”

Dreezy Flips Nicki Minaj’s YIKES Into Her First 2020 Freestyle: “Big Shoutout To The Queen”Chicago rapper Dreezy is on her music grind and paying big respect to rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop entertainer has come through this week with her...
