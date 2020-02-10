Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Janet Jackson Announces 2020 Black Diamond World Tour: See the North American Dates

Janet Jackson Announces 2020 Black Diamond World Tour: See the North American Dates

Billboard.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Janet Jackson announced Monday (Feb. 10) that she'll be hitting the road in 2020 for a new world tour in support of her forthcoming twelfth...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Janet Jackson Bringing World Tour To Pittsburgh

Janet Jackson Bringing World Tour To Pittsburgh 00:16

 Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to PPG Paints Arena this summer. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Coming To DC's Capital One Arena In July [Video]Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Coming To DC's Capital One Arena In July

Janet Jackson will be on a world tour this summer and she's making stops in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published

Janet Jackson Headed on the Road for 2020 Black Diamond World Tour | Billboard News [Video]Janet Jackson Headed on the Road for 2020 Black Diamond World Tour | Billboard News

Janet Jackson announced Monday (Feb. 10) that she'll be hitting the road in 2020 for a new world tour in support of her forthcoming twelfth studio album, 'Black Diamond.'

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Janet Jackson's Black Diamond Tour - Dates, Cities, & Venues Released!

Janet Jackson is going out on tour! The Black Diamond World Tour has been officially announced and it will kick off in late June in Miami and wrap up in late...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesHipHopDX

Backstreet Boys Extend DNA World Tour: See the Dates

The Backstreet Boys are coming back, again. The OG boy band announced a second North American leg of their  DNA World Tour on Monday (Feb. 10),...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

USAjobs2020

RESPECT! RT @wjz: Janet Jackson will be on a world tour this summer and she's making stops in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. https://t.co/HzCN0gq… 2 minutes ago

Babi_Aries1814

🧚🏾‍♂️Cristi Love🧚🏾‍♂️ RT @thatgrapejuice: . @JanetJackson Announces 'Black Diamond' World Tour & Album 💎 https://t.co/3wm4bPYq4N https://t.co/EmbZfjhxFD 3 minutes ago

dave_kat

Davo RT @people: Janet Jackson Announces Upcoming Black Diamond Album and Accompanying Tour https://t.co/Glo2syPwJy 5 minutes ago

TheRealZ1059

The RealZ1059 Janet Jackson announces new 'Black Diamond' album and world tour https://t.co/20dyVM5hcr 7 minutes ago

BelvedereShoes

Belvedere Shoes Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond World Tour 2020 https://t.co/R06AKwSlFR https://t.co/wNJrXhE6uc 8 minutes ago

ByronFo83559832

Bhad Boy RT @ThePopHub: Janet Jackson announces dates for her “Black Diamond World Tour 2020”, kicking off in Miami, Florida. Jackson also announc… 13 minutes ago

zaydeshawn

Zaddy Zay RT @RatedRnB: .@JanetJackson just announced her Black Diamond World Tour, which is also the title of her upcoming album. https://t.co/Uy36N… 14 minutes ago

urbanislandz

Urban Islandz Janet Jackson Announces "Black Diamond" Album & World Tour https://t.co/9fzYhQGVfv via @urbanislandz 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.