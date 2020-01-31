Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's new song, Arey Pyaar Kar Le, is a celebration of love, but with a difference
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Remixes are unlikely to go out of fashion and this time, the song that has been remixed or rather recreated is the iconic song of Bappi Lahiri, Arey Pyaar Kar Le, from the Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh starrer Saheb (1985). And the film that has recreated this legendary song is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan promoted the film in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar were spotted among others. Maanvi Gagroo and Gajraj Rao was also present at the promotional event.