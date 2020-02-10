Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Why has Poonam Pandey filed a case against Raj Kundra?

Why has Poonam Pandey filed a case against Raj Kundra?

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is in trouble as he has landed in a legal soup. The case has been filed by Poonam Pandey who has stated she got multiple phone calls, asking her to strip from across the country, including Karachi. One of the other accused is Kundra's manager, Saurabh Kushwah.

Pandey has stated her app was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AapnuGujarat1

Aapnu Gujarat Actress and model Poonam Pandey has filed a criminal case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his associ… https://t.co/2bZpraWVcb 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.