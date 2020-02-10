Why has Poonam Pandey filed a case against Raj Kundra?

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is in trouble as he has landed in a legal soup. The case has been filed by Poonam Pandey who has stated she got multiple phone calls, asking her to strip from across the country, including Karachi. One of the other accused is Kundra's manager, Saurabh Kushwah.



Pandey has stated her app was... 👓 View full article

