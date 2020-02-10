Global  

It's over for Melvin Louis and Sana Khan! Is cheating the reason for split?

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
It's over for Melvin Louis and Sana Khan! Is cheating the reason for split?Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis have gone their separate ways. Buzz is she has accused him of cheating on her.

The two, who were open about their relationship, often shared loved-up pictures on their respective social media handles. It was on Melvin's birthday last year, when Sana Khan had made their relationship...
