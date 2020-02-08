Global  

Oscars 2020: Parasite creates history, becomes first non-English speaking film to win Best Picture

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
South Korean drama 'Parasite' on Sunday created history as it became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars. Earlier in the ceremony, the film won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.

Parasite managed to win four awards at the ceremony out...
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:38

 Watch Maya Rudolph on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about her favorite best picture of the year and her new production company. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Recent related videos from verified sources

50 People Tell Us What Their State Is Best At [Video]50 People Tell Us What Their State Is Best At

We asked 50 people, one from each state in the U.S., to tell us what people from their home state believe they're the best at. Which state thinks they have the best drivers? How about the best actors?..

Credit: Conde Nast Traveler     Duration: 02:43Published

South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win [Video]South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

Cheers broke out in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday when the dark comedy &quot;Parasite&quot; became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parasite becomes first ever foreign language film to win Best Picture Oscar

South Korean drama beat out First World War drama 1917 to win the evening's top prize
Independent Also reported by •DNAAl JazeeraJerusalem PostJust JaredNYTimes.com

History in the making for Parasite director Bong Joon-ho?

The acclaimed movie Parasite would make history at this year's Oscars if it won Best Picture.
The Age


Tweets about this

iamsrkJishan_

Jishan RT @iamsrkJishan_: #Parasite CREATES HISTORY! Parasite wins Best Picture, the first foreign film to do so. Bong Joon-ho and Parasite were… 6 minutes ago

PritamY15685048

Pritam Yadav प्रीतम यादव RT @LaffajPanditIND: As Parasite creates history at the Oscars, let us take a moment to spit on the ungrateful fiend called Aparna Sen, bec… 33 minutes ago

NewsieEvents

Newsie Events OSCARS 2020: Taking over the globe South Korean film ‘Parasite’ creates history.- By Precious Paul https://t.co/yeUocNlivu 1 hour ago

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow Top News of the Day | Feb 10, 2020: Jamia protesters clash with police, ‘Parasite’ creates history at Oscars 2020 &… https://t.co/RFEJLivJ3x 1 hour ago

Adarsh20369924

Adarsh RT @kboxstats: #Parasite creates history in #Oscars ! Best Film ✅ Best Foreign film✅ Best director✅ Best original screenplay✅ @Parasi… 2 hours ago

thedramacorner

The Drama Corner ‘Parasite’ creates history at the Oscars with four wins including the award for Best Picture https://t.co/peo2m0DfDl https://t.co/aD63IMzjGj 2 hours ago

