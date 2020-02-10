Global  

Oscars 2020: Renee Zellweger takes home Best Actress for Judy

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Renee Zellweger's poignant portrayal of yesteryear actor-singer Judy Garland in her twilight years helped the actor win the best actress at the 92 Academy Awards here. It was a second Academy Award for Zellweger who previously won a best supporting actress Oscar 15 years ago from her role in "Cold Mountain". "Miss Garland you are...
News video: Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars 01:01

 Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars Zellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy.' In her speech, she said "when we celebrate our heroes, we're reminded of who we are, as one people, united." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars Zellweger also mentioned her...

Renee Zellweger and ex Bradley Cooper reunite at Oscars [Video]Renee Zellweger and ex Bradley Cooper reunite at Oscars

Renee Zellweger and her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper were seen having a catch up at the Oscars on Sunday (09.02.20), nine years after their split.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Renée Zellweger Credits Cast, Crew Of 'Judy' Backstage [Video]Renée Zellweger Credits Cast, Crew Of 'Judy' Backstage

Best Actress winner Renée Zellweger credits the partnership between the cast and crew of "Judy" for her inspired performance, which she describes as a "celebration" of Judy Garland's legacy.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:58Published


Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in "Judy," a biographical drama exploring the...
Reuters

Renee Zellweger pays tribute to gay icon Judy Garland’s ‘inclusivity’ in Oscars speech

Renee Zellweger dedicated her Best Actress Oscar to the late Judy Garland, paying tribute to her legacy of inclusivity. Zellweger took home one of the night’s...
PinkNews

