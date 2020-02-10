Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho creates history, wins best director for Parasite

Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho creates history, wins best director for Parasite

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Director Bong Joon Ho scripted history by becoming the first Asian and South Korean filmmaker to bag the best director Oscar for his sensational class satire "Parasite" at the 92nd Academy Awards. A cleverly crafted, genre-bending story set in a sprawling house, the film helped Bong cross the "one inch long subtitle barrier" to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Bong Joon Ho wants to split his Best Director Oscar!

Bong Joon Ho wants to split his Best Director Oscar! 01:05

 Bong Joon Ho wants to split his Best Director Oscar with a "texas chainsaw"!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win [Video]South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

Cheers broke out in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday when the dark comedy &quot;Parasite&quot; became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win [Video]South Koreans proud of 'Parasite' Oscar win

Cheers broke out in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Monday when the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea's Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar win for 'Parasite'

South Korean Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for dark social satire "Parasite" on Sunday, becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesE! OnlineRTTNewsSFGate

Celebs React to 'Parasite's Best Picture Win at Oscars 2020 - See the Tweets!

Parasite just took home Best Picture at 2020 Academy Awards and so many celebrities are celebrating! Not only did the film take home the biggest award of the...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineJerusalem PostMid-DaySFGate

Tweets about this

jarmknows

John Albert Mendoza RT @DRMovieNews1: Best Director - Bong Joon Ho (‘Parasite’) This is the film’s 3rd win tonight and it’s most deserving so far. Joon-Ho is… 2 hours ago

gahlotshagufta

Shagufta Gahlot RT @NH_India: "#Parasite", director #BongJoonHo's twisted satire on class divide, leap-frogged through 92 years of #Oscars history to becom… 7 hours ago

vishaldarsheel

Vishal Darsheel RT @dna: #Oscars2020: #BongJoonHo's #Parasite creates history with 4 wins, first foreign language film to win Best Picture #Oscars #Academ… 8 hours ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @NorthEastToday: #Entertainment #ParasiteMovie , director Bong Joon Ho's twisted satire on class divide, leap-frogged through 92 years… 9 hours ago

NorthEastToday

Northeast Today #Entertainment #ParasiteMovie , director Bong Joon Ho's twisted satire on class divide, leap-frogged through 92 ye… https://t.co/tSJPuq9gAi 9 hours ago

apnsatish

satish kumar rai RT @apnnewsindia: The movie ‘Parasite’ was also honoured in three other categories as director Bong Joon Ho bagged the ‘best director’, it… 10 hours ago

maheshu483

Mahesh Kumar RT @newsclickin: The South Korean twisted satire on class divide, which leap-frogged through 92 years of Oscars history, was up against 7 f… 10 hours ago

FilmySasi

Tusshar Sasi Bong Joon Ho's #Parasite creates history by becoming the first foreign-language film to win #BestPicture at the… https://t.co/ykEpLzOzoD 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.