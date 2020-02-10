Global  

Oscars 2020: Barack Obama congratulates American Factory directors for their win

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the directors of his production debut 'American Factory', for winning the Best Documentary Feature Award at Oscars. Obama termed the movie's directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar as "talented".

"Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling...
News video: 'American Factory' Team Discusses Best Documentary Win Backstage at 2020 Oscars

'American Factory' Team Discusses Best Documentary Win Backstage at 2020 Oscars 06:25

 Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert spoke to press about their win backstage at the 2020 Academy Awards.

