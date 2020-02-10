Oscars 2020: Barack Obama congratulates American Factory directors for their win
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the directors of his production debut 'American Factory', for winning the Best Documentary Feature Award at Oscars. Obama termed the movie's directors Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar as "talented".
"Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling...
Watch Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert accept the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and..
Climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in an Oscar clip showcasing the power of documentary films. The Michelle and Barack Obama-produced American Factory was... Bollywood Life Also reported by •FOXNews.com
NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to “American Factory,” the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India •Mid-Day •Zee News •Independent