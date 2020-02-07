Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Ford v Ferrari' and '1917' win Sound awards at Oscars 2020

'Ford v Ferrari' and '1917' win Sound awards at Oscars 2020

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Donald Sylvester made history by winning his first Oscar for Best Sound Editing for the film 'Ford v Ferrari'. At the glitzy gala, which is currently underway, the sound engineer thanked his wife while lifting the award.

"She gave up her career for me to pursue my career," said Sylvester. Meanwhile, Mark Taylor and Stuart...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: FORD V FERRARI's Thank You Cam Speech: Sound Editing

FORD V FERRARI's Thank You Cam Speech: Sound Editing 00:43

 Watch Oscars 2020 winner Donald Sylvester's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Sound Editing for FORD V FERRARI. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford v Ferrari has ties to Las Vegas Valley [Video]Ford v Ferrari has ties to Las Vegas Valley

Shelby American Inc. tells same story at heart of Ford v Ferrari

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:08Published

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture [Video]Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture. He added winning the award felt..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Caitriona Balfe Attends Oscars for First Time to Support 'Ford v Ferrari,' a Best Picture Nom!

Caitriona Balfe looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 40-year-old actress is...
Just Jared

Sound engineer up for Oscar in Ford v Ferrari grew up surrounded by cars in Welland

Canadian sound engineer David Giammarco's grew up surrounded by cars in Welland, Ont. So, his Oscar nomination for the car racing drama Ford v Ferrari is a...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

FarmingtonCivic

Farmington Civic Winner of Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing, FORD v FERRARI (PG-13) plays Monday at 6:50p… https://t.co/K8eth6a4RD 18 minutes ago

HDSurround

HDSurround "Ford v Ferrari" sound team balanced emotion and intensity. https://t.co/H4GeDANTkS 18 minutes ago

coryschaeffer

Cory Schaeffer RT @CinemaCon: Congratulations to CinemaCon 2019 darling FORD V FERRARI for striking Oscar gold with Academy Awards for Best Sound Editing… 24 minutes ago

CinemaCon

CinemaCon Congratulations to CinemaCon 2019 darling FORD V FERRARI for striking Oscar gold with Academy Awards for Best Sound… https://t.co/sHVPPY3z3h 51 minutes ago

redditWEC

/r/WEC on Reddit [OT] Le Mans '66 (aka Ford v Ferrari) scores 2 Academy Awards for Best Sound and Film Editing https://t.co/mfj13WEhDq 1 hour ago

RyanFilmLover

Ryan @G4TOR24 plus I accepted 1917 to roll of all the sound awards. The Ford V Ferrari was a big surprise. 2 hours ago

jonsays

The Broseph @hutcheyesun @NerdTalk87 They got cinematography which they deserved, but I’m referencing sound editing. A movie li… https://t.co/OM1SdIPYPK 4 hours ago

ScottWi08388020

Scott Williams RT @NBCNews: @TODAYshow @NBCAsianAmerica @NBCNewsBETTER The best sound editing #Oscars that went to "Ford v. Ferrari" could very well be th… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.