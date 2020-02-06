Global  

Oscars 2020: 'Once Upon a time in Hollywood' wins Best Production Design

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' won the Best Production Design award while 'Little Women' took home the prize for Costume Design at the 92nd Academy Awards. Production designer Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for set decoration were declared the winners for Best Production Design for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Jacqueline...
News video: ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD's Thank You Cam Speech: Production Design

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD's Thank You Cam Speech: Production Design 00:39

 Watch Oscars 2020 winners Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Production Design for ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Which film deserves best picture? We passionately defend all nine Oscar contenders

Will 'Joker,' 'Parasite,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' or '1917' win the best-picture Oscar? USA TODAY's film experts fight for their favorites.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online

Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin...
Reuters India

