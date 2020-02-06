Oscars 2020: 'Once Upon a time in Hollywood' wins Best Production Design
Monday, 10 February 2020 () 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' won the Best Production Design award while 'Little Women' took home the prize for Costume Design at the 92nd Academy Awards. Production designer Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for set decoration were declared the winners for Best Production Design for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Jacqueline...
Watch Oscars 2020 winners Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Production Design for ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!