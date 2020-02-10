Oscars 2020: 'Toy Story 4' wins best Animated Feature Film
Monday, 10 February 2020 () 'Toy Story 4' took home the Best Animated Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. With this, the 'Toy Story' franchise has become the first to win two Oscars in the best-animated category. Back in 2011, the 'Toy Story 3' had won the coveted award in the category.
