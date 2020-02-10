Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's cape has names of snubbed female directors

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Is Natalie Portman A Hypocrite? 01:02 Natalie Portman wore a gown and cape that featured the names of snubbed female directors embroidered in gold. 'I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way." However, according to Business Insider, some people are calling the gesture...