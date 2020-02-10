Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's cape has names of snubbed female directors
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Actress Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit featured names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year. A Los Angeles Times journalist took to Twitter to post the video, showing that Portman's outfit bore the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop, and others,...
Natalie Portman wore a gown and cape that featured the names of snubbed female directors embroidered in gold. 'I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way." However, according to Business Insider, some people are calling the gesture...