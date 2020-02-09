Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oscars 2020: Blac Chyna walks the red carpet, confuses netizens

Oscars 2020: Blac Chyna walks the red carpet, confuses netizens

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Glamour model Blac Chyna was a surprise guest on the Oscars 2020 red carpet. The ex of Rob Kardashian arrived in a plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with dark blue fringed and jewelled accents and a thigh-high slit, reports eonline.com. The Internet was confused as to what she was doing at the event, which celebrates the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Questlove on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Questlove on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet 02:16

 Watch Questlove on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about being a new Academy member. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars Red Carpet

Ryan mingles with the stars on the Oscars Red Carpet.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 04:29Published

Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix stood away from Rooney Mara on the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday. According to Business Insider, the glamorous couple arrived together hand-in-hand. However,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Frozen 2' Singer Aurora Walks Oscars 2020 Carpet Before Her Performance!

Aurora is the singer who provided the mysterious voice in the Frozen 2 song “Into the Unknown” and she’s at the 2020 Oscars! The Norwegian singer walked...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineReuters

Oscars 2020 pictures: Red carpet glamour

Stars including Laura Dern, Olivia Colman and Billy Porter shone on the famous red carpet.
BBC News


Tweets about this

901TheBeat

WMBT 90.1 THE BEAT Blac Chyna Walks The Oscars Red Carpet, Gets Social Media Going https://t.co/w7vzhBlRC5 https://t.co/DwzvpfIjGW 2 hours ago

DJ6Minutes

6 Minutes Blac Chyna Walks The Oscars Red Carpet, Gets Social Media Going https://t.co/z6GyzKpZFa https://t.co/h2DEM9lY6a 2 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Blac Chyna Walks 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internets Confused - E! NEWS https://t.co/HSO16kFe4p 3 hours ago

EdelynBello

Edelyn RT @enews: Blac Chyna Walks the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internet Is Confused https://t.co/7VNppcWLZ2 3 hours ago

Rafael16949506

Rafael RT @PageSix: Blac Chyna walks Oscars 2020 red carpet for the first time https://t.co/yYhkKluhhY https://t.co/DZXmnGpcYq 4 hours ago

HillaryEtidian2

Hillary Etidianughe RT @YahooEnt: Blac Chyna walks the red carpet at the #Oscars and thoroughly confuses fans https://t.co/SmuuPue66n https://t.co/9qzszgHLwc 4 hours ago

benitaamalina

Nita @itsaldtr Even this savage headline says it all: "Blac Chyna Walks the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internet Is C… https://t.co/WHKjOxzski 5 hours ago

brasilmiss

brasileira 🇧🇷 Blac Chyna Walks 2020 Oscars Red Carpet — and the Internet Can't Figure Out Why https://t.co/D6v4vo1vXW 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.