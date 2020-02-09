Global  

Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson actress who rocked the red carpet look!

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson actress who rocked the red carpet look!The much-awaited day has finally arrived! February 9, 2020, Sunday night, saw the most fashionable moments at the red carpet event of Oscars 2020. Making a stylish mark at the 92nd Academy Awards, many Hollywood celebrities grabbed eyeballs as they dressed up in the most glitzy ensemble at the red carpet on Sunday.

News video: Spike Lee Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Spike Lee Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview 01:37

 Watch Spike Lee on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about his relationship with MARRIAGE STORY star Adam Driver and why he felt it necessary to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant via his red carpet look. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

