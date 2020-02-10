Oscars 2020: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The "BlacKkKlansman" director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage...
