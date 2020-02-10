Global  

Oscars 2020: Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Monday, 10 February 2020
Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The "BlacKkKlansman" director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage...
News video: Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee's fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars 00:56

 Spike Lee's outfit for this year's Oscars ceremony was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

