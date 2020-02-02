Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 13 February 9 Update: Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty face-off in a 'Thumka' competition

Bigg Boss 13 February 9 Update: Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty face-off in a 'Thumka' competition

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The excitement of the finale has taken over the Bigg Boss house and the contestants are riding high on anticipation. Salman Khan begins the last Weekend Ka Vaar of the season by welcoming his close friend and co-actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shilpa gets a special dessert for her friend and reveals that Salman was the first person...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman Khan cancels US tour by Pakistani organiser: Reports

Salman Khan cancels US tour by Pakistani organiser: Reports 01:42

 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly cancelled a live performance in Houston, United States. Salman's decision is an outcome of the fact that the event was being organised by Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani national accused of funding anti-India activities in the US.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Salman Khan’s TV Reality Show Bigg Boss 13 | Thappad [Video]Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Salman Khan’s TV Reality Show Bigg Boss 13 | Thappad

Taapsee Pannu recently slammed Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Watch the video to see what she has to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:01Published

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her, [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her,

Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg so the competition is now at its peak. While Sidharth, Asim, Rashami remain top contenders Salman Khan shocked everyone as he asked Shehnaaz Gill to pack her bags and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 February 8 Update: Shilpa Shetty enters the house for a yoga session with contestants

Bigg Boss 13 February 8 Update: Shilpa Shetty enters the house for a yoga session with contestantsAs Bigg Boss housemates are prepping up for the final lapse of the show, Shehnaaz and Arti share why they are upset with Sidharth. In fact, Shehnaz totally stops...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsBollywood Life

'Bigg Boss 13' Promo: Salman Khan confronts Asim Riaz for being in relationship despite proposing Himanshi Khurana

In the new promo of 'Bigg Boss 13', Salman Khan is seen confronting Asim Riaz for proposing Himanshi Khurana despite being in a relationship outside.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-Day

Tweets about this

dna

DNA '#BiggBoss13' February 10, 2020, Written Update: #SalmanKhan grilled on #SidharthShukla, #ShehnazGill, #AsimRiaz… https://t.co/A5J8MxgvNC 2 minutes ago

iammaham12

Maham-Asim Ki GF RT @TheKhbri: LIVE UPDATES Bigg Boss 13 10th February 2020 Written Update: Salman Khan answers Rajat Sharma! Via @tellyexpress https://t.… 7 minutes ago

TheKhbri

The Khabri LIVE UPDATES Bigg Boss 13 10th February 2020 Written Update: Salman Khan answers Rajat Sharma! Via @tellyexpress https://t.co/3PAUBOOuMI 10 minutes ago

tellyexpress

TellyExpress LIVE UPDATES Bigg Boss 13 10th February 2020 Written Update: Salman Khan answers Rajat Sharma! https://t.co/Es333Vi5vD 12 minutes ago

BeingSabrin

BeingSabrin RT @pinkvilla: Bigg Boss 13 February 9, 2020 Written Update: Shehnaaz, Arti and Sidharth get involved in an ugly spat - https://t.co/tmyfq… 3 hours ago

iBiggBossNews

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 update, February 9: Mohanlal's surprise turns the housemates emotional - Times of India https://t.co/q32XVrvCR3 6 hours ago

bengalitvserial

BengaliTvSerial Bigg Boss 13 9th February 2020 Written Episode Update https://t.co/8JrQnH9gom via @TellyUpdates.News 7 hours ago

pawansuryawans1

P K Suryawanshi RT @NewsX: Bigg Boss 13 written update February 10, 2020: Salman Khan unveils BB trophy, Shehnaaz Gill mimics Sidharth Shukla #BiggBoss13 @… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.