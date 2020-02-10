Global  

Andy Samberg & Adam Scott are Joined By Their Wives at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Andy Samberg and Adam Scott are enjoying a night out with their leading ladies! Andy was joined by wife Joanna Newsom while Adam was joined by wife Naomi Scott as they attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, [...]
