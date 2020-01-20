Global  

Victoria Justice & Ava Michelle Step Out For Rebecca Minkoff Fashion Show

Just Jared Jr Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Victoria Justice and Ava Michelle are our New York Fashion Week queens! The duo stepped out for the Rebecca Minkoff show on Saturday afternoon (February 8) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Justice The designer’s upcoming Spring Summer 2020 presenation celebrated all the parts of a woman, from working, [...]
