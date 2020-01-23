Global  

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals What Line in 'All I Want' She Resonates With the Most

Just Jared Jr Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Olivia Rodrigo may have written “All I Want” for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but she still relates to the song! The 16-year-old actress and musician says while she had her character Nini in mind, it was almost like writing a song for herself. “I feel like Nini and I share so many [...]
