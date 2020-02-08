Global  

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Look More in Love Than Ever Celebrating His Oscars Win

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Love was in the air at the 2020 Oscars. On Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara looked head over heels for one another while attending the 92nd Academy Awards. Before heading into the...
News video: Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet 00:35

 Joaquin Phoenix stood away from Rooney Mara on the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday. According to Business Insider, the glamorous couple arrived together hand-in-hand. However, Phoenix let his fianceé take the spotlight in front of the cameras. After she finished taking...

Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach [Video]Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach

Zazie Beetz loves Joaquin Phoenix's 'playful' approach The actress starred alongside the award-winning actor in 'Joker', and at the Oscars Zazie has admitted to learning a lot from her acclaimed..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Joaquin Phoenix grateful for second chance [Video]Joaquin Phoenix grateful for second chance

Joaquin Phoenix grateful for second chance The star won the Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 'Joker', and he gave a passionate speech as he appealed for the "best of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:26Published


Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Take Part in Jane Fonda's LA Climate Change Protest

The first Fire Drill Friday rally staged outside Washington, D.C. also sees the attendance of Kate Mara, Moby, Marisa Tomei, Amber Valletta and 'Harry Potter'...
AceShowbiz

Joaquin Phoenix & Fiancee Rooney Mara Show Rare PDA at Oscars 2020!

Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancee Rooney Mara walk the red carpet separately at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood....
Just Jared


