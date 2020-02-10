Global  

2020 Oscars telecast draws 23.6 million viewers on ABC, an all-time low

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The ratings comeback for the Oscars was short-lived as ABC’s telecast on Sunday was watched by 23.6 million viewers, an all-time low. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony from the Dolby Theatre was down 20% from 2019. Last year, the telecast was up 12% coming off its previous all-time low of 26.5 million viewers in 2018. […]
 The U.S. television audience for the 2020 Oscars fell to an all-time low for a ceremony that brought big wins for South Korean satire "Parasite" but was criticized by reviewers as long and haphazard. Freddie Joyner has more

