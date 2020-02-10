2020 Oscars telecast draws 23.6 million viewers on ABC, an all-time low
Monday, 10 February 2020 () The ratings comeback for the Oscars was short-lived as ABC’s telecast on Sunday was watched by 23.6 million viewers, an all-time low. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony from the Dolby Theatre was down 20% from 2019. Last year, the telecast was up 12% coming off its previous all-time low of 26.5 million viewers in 2018. […]
The U.S. television audience for the 2020 Oscars fell to an all-time low for a ceremony that brought big wins for South Korean satire "Parasite" but was criticized by reviewers as long and haphazard. Freddie Joyner has more
This year's historic Oscars were watched by the award show's smallest ever audience, with just 23.6 million viewers tuning in to ABC's domestic television... Japan Today Also reported by •Pro Football Talk •Billboard.com •Just Jared