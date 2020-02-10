Global  

Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film ‘Parasite’

CBS 2 Monday, 10 February 2020
The stunning Academy Award victory for the film "Parasite" was felt by more than just the cast and crew.
 The historic win was an important milestone for the entire Korean community, including many living in New York City. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.

South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,..

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars. It took home statues for best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon..

South Korean movie Parasite created history at this year's Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy award for best feature film....
South Korean film "Parasite" won four Oscars, including best picture — marking the first time that a non-English-langugage film won the top award. Netflix Inc....
