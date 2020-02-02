Sara-Kartik pose in style for Love Aaj Kal

Monday, 10 February 2020 () The much-loved millennial couple of Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently promoting their upcoming romantic film 'Love Aaj Kal'. Both the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film across platforms. Early in the day, the actors were papped on the sets of a popular dance reality show. Kartik and Sara were all smiles as they posed together for the paps stationed outside the sets.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shared fond memories from the sets of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The film is a spin-off of the 2009 hit of the same name. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal will hit theatres on February 14.
Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actress recently made an appearance on the singing based reality TV show, Indian Idol... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day •DNA •IndiaTimes