Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Is Training to Become a WWE Superstar

E! Online Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, is following in his footsteps. As one of the actor's eldest children, it seems only fitting that she would be the first to pursue a...
News video: Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone joins WWE 00:46

 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone, 18, is officially training with WWE as the company confirmed she's reporting to the Performance Centre in Florida.

Simone Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter, Training For WWE Career [Video]Simone Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter, Training For WWE Career

As Simone Johnson begins training at the WWE Performance Center, she faces high expectations and an already bright spotlight. Katie Johnston reports.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Sets Out To Continue The Family Legacy [Video]Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Sets Out To Continue The Family Legacy

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Sets Out To Continue The Family Legacy

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Signs With WWE!

Simone Johnson just made history after signing on for the WWE! The 18-year-old daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, is following not only in her...
Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Begins WWE Training 'to Carry on That Legacy'

The 18-year-old daughter of the WWE star-turned-actor has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to become a 4th-generation wrestler.
