After Bizarre ‘Pony Soldier’ Comment, The Daily Show Creates an Old-Timey Joe Biden Insult Bot

Mediaite Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
After Bizarre ‘Pony Soldier’ Comment, The Daily Show Creates an Old-Timey Joe Biden Insult Bot*Joe Biden's* propensity for off-the -cuff commentary came into sharp relief yesterday with his odd "lying dog-faced pony soldier" remark to a New Hampshire voter.
News video: Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider'

Biden calls NH woman a 'lying dog-faced pony solider' 01:11

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday called a woman who asked him about his Iowa caucus performance a &quot;lying dog-faced pony soldier.&quot; The line was from a John Wayne movie, his campaign said.

Biden calls voter a 'lying dog-faced pony soldier'

Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden drew criticism Sunday after he called a woman a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
