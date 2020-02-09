Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Tuesday called a woman who asked him about his Iowa caucus performance a "lying dog-faced pony soldier." The line was from a John Wayne movie, his campaign said.
Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden drew criticism Sunday after he called a woman a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" at a campaign event in New Hampshire. CTV News Also reported by •Mediaite •TMZ.com •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mediaite After Bizarre 'Pony Soldier' Comment, The Daily Show Creates an Old-Timey Joe Biden Insult Bot https://t.co/h8RWJexVQY 52 minutes ago
Vivi Russ RT @LivePDDave1: Bizarre moment Joe Biden calls a woman a 'lying, dog-faced pony soldier' at a New Hampshire campaign event after she asked… 6 hours ago
Velvet 17 🎀 🇺🇸 Bizarre moment Joe Biden calls a woman a 'lying, dog-faced pony soldier' at a New Hampshire campaign event after sh… https://t.co/FjWBbjBxQ8 12 hours ago
ann caswell Bizarre moment Joe Biden calls a woman a 'lying, dog-faced pony soldier' at a New Hampshire campaign event after sh… https://t.co/85tQOQNyh6 14 hours ago