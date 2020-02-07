Global  

ABC Has Renewed 'The Good Doctor' For Season Four

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
ABC has revealed the fate of The Good Doctor, and renewed it for a fourth season on the network. “The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined [...]
