Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Diane Kruger & Kiernan Shipka To Star In 'Swimming With Sharks' Series

Diane Kruger & Kiernan Shipka To Star In 'Swimming With Sharks' Series

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka are hitting the small screen together! The two actresses are set to star in a new Quibi drama series based off of the 1994 film Swimming With Sharks, reports Deadline. “Fuuuuun 🤪🌟⭐️🔥,” Diane wrote with the news on her Instagram. “YAY!!!” Kiernan simply captioned the news on her Instagram story. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

On The Set Of ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ With Kiernan Shipka [Video]On The Set Of ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ With Kiernan Shipka

ET Canada is on set of the “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” where stars Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle and Chase Perdomo spill all the secrets about season 3 of the hit Netflix..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kiernan Shipka Cast In 'Swimming With Sharks' Series On Quibi

Kiernan Shipka is heading to short form platform Quibi for a Swimming With Sharks series! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress will star as Lou in a...
Just Jared Jr

'355' Stars Penelope Cruz & Diane Kruger Catch Up at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Dinner!

Penelope Cruz and Diane Kruger filmed a movie together last year and now they’re catching up during Oscars weekend! The two stars were spotted hanging out at...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

nbtscarpenter

kian ♡ RT @Variety: TV News Roundup: Quibi’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ Casts Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger https://t.co/kLRFbOtgCV 13 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal TV News #Roundup: #Quibi’s ‘#Swimming with #Sharks#Casts #Kiernan #Shipka and Diane Kruger https://t.co/cIZMb1GtvM https://t.co/JirmRqH159 14 minutes ago

dul_dieter

Dieter ULRICH RT @shipkafiles: NEW: Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds, The Bridge) are set as the leads in Swimming With Sharks, Quib… 17 minutes ago

YogaArmy

Sebastian St. George TV News Roundup: Quibi’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ Casts Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger https://t.co/E7yIPrTB5D #News… https://t.co/27A2UuKpOq 17 minutes ago

Variety_TV

Variety_TV TV News Roundup: Quibi’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ Casts Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger https://t.co/YSXHvv0uBB https://t.co/bZt7QouE8P 17 minutes ago

Variety

Variety TV News Roundup: Quibi’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ Casts Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger https://t.co/kLRFbOtgCV 18 minutes ago

basticasas

ʇpoıɹǝd RT @JustJared: Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka will be starring in a #SwimmingWithSharks series! https://t.co/Iv2BHqfKLd 33 minutes ago

BroadwayWorldTV

BroadwayWorld TV & Film .@kiernanshipka and #DianeKruger will star in the contemporary update of George Huang's original film 'Swimming Wit… https://t.co/3QBqm59HvB 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.