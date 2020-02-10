Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Five romantic Tamil songs for Valentine's week

Five romantic Tamil songs for Valentine's week

IndiaTimes Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Listening to songs is one of the most relaxing ways to calm the mind, especially when one is stressed. Similarly, songs have eternally been a lover’s companion when it comes to describing their feelings to their partner. Be it confessing your love to someone or a heartbreak, songs have always lent a helping hand to romantics
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.