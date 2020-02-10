Global  

Sanders Campaign Erupts on Chuck Todd for Citing Quote Comparing ‘Bernie Bros’ to Nazis

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Chuck Todd* was called out by the Sanders campaign and blasted by other online critics for reading a conservative columnist's quote that analogized the candidate's "Bernie Bro" supporters to a "digital brown shirt brigade."
News video: Bernie Sanders Doubles Down On Effectiveness Of His Grassroots Campaign

Bernie Sanders Doubles Down On Effectiveness Of His Grassroots Campaign 02:03

 Bernie Sanders says his campaign is funded by middle-class people. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass [Video]Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..

Bernie Sander: Least Wealthy Member Of Congress [Video]Bernie Sander: Least Wealthy Member Of Congress

Sen. Bernie Sanders is known as one of the least wealthy members of Congress. Sanders earns a yearly salary of $174,000 as a senator and his total assets were less than $750,000 in 2015...

Chuck Todd, on NH Winner and National Poll Leader Bernie Sanders: I Don’t Understand How He’s ‘Considered a Frontrunner’

In discussing last night's New Hampshire results, *Chuck Todd* said he doesn't understand how *Bernie Sanders* is considered a frontrunner now.
Ocasio-Cortez Insists Bernie Sanders ‘Works Very Hard’ to Tamp Down Bernie Bros’ ‘Toxic’ Messaging

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday defended Sen. Bernie Sanders and the presidential candidate’s handling of the aggressive online behavior of...
