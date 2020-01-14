Katie Holmes Steps Out For Several Shows During NYFW Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Katie Holmes stuns in a shiny blue suit while arriving at Flaunt And Zadig & Voltaire‘s party at The Butterfly at Sixty Soho on over the weekend in New York City. The 41-year-old actress was the guest of honor at the event, which also celebrated the magazine’s Home Issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...] 👓 View full article

