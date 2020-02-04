Jessiaca Evans RT @kfor: The close-knit world of Southern California baseball was on full display Monday as friends and family gathered at Angel Stadium i… 2 minutes ago ✨ RT @enews: Altobelli Family Is Honored at Memorial Service 2 Weeks After Kobe Bryant Crash https://t.co/iGawHPzf2f 18 minutes ago Charles Myrick -CEO Altobelli Family to be Honored at Angel Stadium Memorial Service https://t.co/yYerwIILDN https://t.co/F0fqsa9gFo 23 minutes ago Rodney Crenshaw RT @abc7breaking: Friends and family gathered at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, to honor a baseball coach and his family who died in… 32 minutes ago Deane Evans Altobelli Family Honored at Memorial 2 Weeks After Kobe Bryant Crash | E! News https://t.co/XRSDqhY3hA 46 minutes ago Lily T RT @CNNNewsource: The Altobelli family honored at a memorial service at Angel Stadium. Details @ NA-108MO https://t.co/CMJUmY05U2 57 minutes ago monique dib Altobelli Family to be Honored at Angel Stadium Memorial Service https://t.co/kVw4kJ6uQ8 https://t.co/Fsl4xsy3vU 1 hour ago Jem RT @KTLA: Watch live: Public memorial underway at Angel Stadium for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who died alongside Kobe Bryant, others… 1 hour ago