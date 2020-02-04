Global  

Altobelli Family Is Honored at Memorial Service 2 Weeks After Kobe Bryant Crash

E! Online Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Loved ones paid tribute to the Altobelli family during a memorial service on Monday. Just over two weeks have passed since college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli...
News video: Altobelli Family Killed in Helicopter Crash Honored in Memorial Service at Angel Stadium

Altobelli Family Killed in Helicopter Crash Honored in Memorial Service at Angel Stadium 02:29

 Hundreds grieved at a public memorial service at Angel stadium honoring Orange Coast baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa.

Altobellis To Be Remembered With Angel Stadium Service [Video]Altobellis To Be Remembered With Angel Stadium Service

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa will be remembered at a memorial service today. Jake Reiner reports.

Angel Stadium To Host Memorial Service For Altobelli Family Today [Video]Angel Stadium To Host Memorial Service For Altobelli Family Today

The longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be remembered at a big public memorial. Jake Reiner reports.

Kobe Bryant crash: Baseball coach and family hounored at memorial service

Names of nine people who died were read aloud
Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last...
TenaciousJ82

Jessiaca Evans RT @kfor: The close-knit world of Southern California baseball was on full display Monday as friends and family gathered at Angel Stadium i… 2 minutes ago

bykubu

 RT @enews: Altobelli Family Is Honored at Memorial Service 2 Weeks After Kobe Bryant Crash https://t.co/iGawHPzf2f 18 minutes ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Altobelli Family to be Honored at Angel Stadium Memorial Service https://t.co/yYerwIILDN https://t.co/F0fqsa9gFo 23 minutes ago

crenshaw_rodney

Rodney Crenshaw RT @abc7breaking: Friends and family gathered at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, to honor a baseball coach and his family who died in… 32 minutes ago

onelovedeano

Deane Evans Altobelli Family Honored at Memorial 2 Weeks After Kobe Bryant Crash | E! News https://t.co/XRSDqhY3hA 46 minutes ago

lily_tesfaye

Lily T RT @CNNNewsource: The Altobelli family honored at a memorial service at Angel Stadium. Details @ NA-108MO https://t.co/CMJUmY05U2 57 minutes ago

moniquedib

monique dib Altobelli Family to be Honored at Angel Stadium Memorial Service https://t.co/kVw4kJ6uQ8 https://t.co/Fsl4xsy3vU 1 hour ago

jemmeell

Jem RT @KTLA: Watch live: Public memorial underway at Angel Stadium for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who died alongside Kobe Bryant, others… 1 hour ago

