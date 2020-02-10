'Nanny McPhee' Child Star Raphael Coleman Dies at 25: His Life's Sabotaged

Eliza Bennett I was so heartbroken to hear about Raphael (now James Iggy). After we worked on Nanny McPhee, he dedicated his life… https://t.co/aw6qmjnSTW 2 minutes ago Stacie RT @Brightl36034096: Nanny McPhee' Child Star Raphaël Coleman Dies At 25 While Out Jogging 'He collapsed without prior health problems,' st… 2 minutes ago Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #activist ‘Nanny McPhee’ Child Star And Climate Activist Was 25 – Deadline https://t.co/Pha3cLPJxa 3 minutes ago Stacie RT @CitizenScreen: Raphael Coleman, Child Star of ‘Nanny McPhee,’ Dies at 25 https://t.co/u1G7xnHdC4 4 minutes ago Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #activist ‘Nanny McPhee’ Child Star And Climate Activist Was 25 – Deadline https://t.co/Pha3cLPJxa 6 minutes ago GSLOVEAPP 😇 ‘Nanny McPhee’ Child Star And Climate Activist Was 25 – Deadline #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/CklSDlt35a 6 minutes ago Gina Lawriw Raphael Coleman, 'Nanny McPhee' Child Star and Eco Activist, Dead at 25 | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/bFdwPZRXXk 7 minutes ago britt RT @Variety_Film: Raphael Coleman, Child Star of ‘Nanny McPhee,’ Dies at 25 https://t.co/QJDHtxlEL5 https://t.co/dSeecVFCFk 7 minutes ago