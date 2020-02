Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The cast of Zombies 2 reveal their Disney Channel wand id’s! New cast members and werewolves Chandler Kinney, Baby Ariel and Pearce Joza howled during a group clip, and the girls even howled while making their individual ones. Zombies stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim got to make new wand flicks for the sequel, and [...] 👓 View full article