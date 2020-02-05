Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rebecca Black Reflects On What She Would Tell Her Younger Self on 'Friday' 9 Year Anniversary

Rebecca Black Reflects On What She Would Tell Her Younger Self on 'Friday' 9 Year Anniversary

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Rebecca Black is celebrating the nine year anniversary of her viral song “Friday“! The 22-year-old YouTuber first uploaded the music video on February 10, 2011, and it quickly caught the attention of the entire internet. Now, Rebecca is looking back and sharing what she would tell her younger self at different stages of her life [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: I’m Bald And Sexy | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

I’m Bald And Sexy | SHAKE MY BEAUTY 06:18

 BEING a teenage girl is stressful enough without hiding a deeply personal secret - your hair is falling out. Cayla Harder, 20, has alopecia totalis, an autoimmune disorder which attacks the hair follicles causing baldness. A hairdresser first discovered small patches of hair loss on Cayla’s head...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

9-year-old accused of trying to kill younger sister due in court [Video]9-year-old accused of trying to kill younger sister due in court

9-year-old accused of trying to kill younger sister due in court

Credit: WESH     Duration: 01:23Published

Black woman 'trolled' for adopting three white children [Video]Black woman 'trolled' for adopting three white children

A single black woman says she has been trolled for adopting - three white children.Treka Engleman, a 32-year-old public school teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, said she knew she always wanted to be a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rebecca Black Looks Back on ''Friday'' 9 Years Later

The week is just beginning, but we need to talk about "Friday," as in the song. It turns out this Monday marks the 9-year anniversary of the viral song, which...
E! Online

Snap shares drop pre-market trading as Snapchat owner sees fourth-quarter revenue miss estimates

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares dropped in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the owner of the popular photo messaging app Snapchat saw its fourth-quarter revenue...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

alcan7

Alberto Candelaria RT @justjaredjr: Rebecca Black is looking back on her viral song "Friday" on it's 9th anniversary! https://t.co/Qb7ktQ6rab 8 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Rebecca Black Reflects On What She Would Tell Her Younger Self on 'Friday' 9 Year Anniversary https://t.co/ZHeCQvguQl via @JustJaredJr 1 hour ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Rebecca Black is looking back on her viral song "Friday" on it's 9th anniversary! https://t.co/Qb7ktQ6rab 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.