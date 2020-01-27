Finneas & Billie Eilish Have Their Own Secret Sibling Language!

Global  

Finneas is opening up about his close relationship with his little sister Billie Eilish! The 22-year-old musician and producer recently shared that the two siblings have their own language, and it’s very simple. “We give each other looks and the look conveys everything that we’re feeling,” he told Radio.com. “Sometimes one of us will be [...]
News video: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet 01:45

 Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about performing at the Oscars. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Christopher Cross Gives Billie Eilish, Finneas a Shoutout for Joining Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club' | Billboard News [Video]Christopher Cross Gives Billie Eilish, Finneas a Shoutout for Joining Very Exclusive Grammys 'Club' | Billboard News

Billie Eilish entered the most exclusive Grammy guild of all time on Sunday night when she swept the event's top four categories.

Billie Eilish & Brother Finneas O'Connell Reflect On Grammy Wins [Video]Billie Eilish & Brother Finneas O'Connell Reflect On Grammy Wins

Speaking backstage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas O'Connell reflect on their historic wins, reminding everyone that the album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where..

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell Reveals the Secret Sounds Mixed Into Her Songs

Finneas O'Connell is a musical genius, duh. On Monday, Billie Eilish's older brother stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the 22-year-old...
Finneas O'Connell Reveals the Secret Sounds Mixed Into Sister Billie Eilish's Hit Songs - Watch Here!

Finneas is revealing the secrets behind his music with his sister, Billie Eilish! While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday...
