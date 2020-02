'Nanny McPhee' Star Raphael Coleman Dies at 25

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Raphael Coleman has suddenly, and sadly, passed away at just 25-years-old. Fans will know the former child star as Eric Brown from Nanny McPhee, which starred Emma Thompson in the title role. β€œRest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of [...] πŸ‘“ View full article