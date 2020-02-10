Global  

'Nanny McPhee' Star Raphael Coleman Dies at 25

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Raphael Coleman has suddenly, and sadly, passed away at just 25-years-old. Fans will know the former child star as Eric Brown from Nanny McPhee, which starred Emma Thompson in the title role. “Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of [...]
Nanny McPhee actor Raphael Coleman dead at 25 after collapsing while out for jog

Nanny McPhee actor Raphael Coleman dead at 25 after collapsing while out for jogRaphael shot to fame in 2005 after appearing as Eric Brown in the hit film Nanny McPhee.
Daily Record

Nanny McPhee child star Raphael Coleman passes away at 25

Raphael Coleman, who starred alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film "Nanny McPhee", is no more. He was 25. Coleman died after collapsing on a...
Mid-Day


