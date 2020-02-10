Laura Dern Wears Her Fave Armani Prive Dress For The Third Time at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Laura Dern is all about sustainable fashion and proved it at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night (February 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 53-year-old Oscar winning actress wore the Armani Privé dress for the third time at the event. The first time Laura wore the dress was back in 1993, and again [...] 👓 View full article

