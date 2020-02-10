Global  

Laura Dern Wears Her Fave Armani Prive Dress For The Third Time at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Laura Dern is all about sustainable fashion and proved it at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night (February 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 53-year-old Oscar winning actress wore the Armani Privé dress for the third time at the event. The first time Laura wore the dress was back in 1993, and again [...]
