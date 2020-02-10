Here's Why Bong Joon-ho Only Gets to Keep 3 Out of 4 Oscars for 'Parasite' Wins
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The movie Parasite won four awards at the 2020 Oscars and while it seems filmmaker Bong Joon-ho would be eligible to receive all of them, he only gets to take home three trophies. The South Korean film won the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film – and [...]
South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,..
"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho said he was honored to be awarded Best Original Screenplay, the first Oscar for South Korea's large film industry.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Before Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" made history as the first non-English best picture winner in Academy Awards history, he made a modest...
