Here's Why Bong Joon-ho Only Gets to Keep 3 Out of 4 Oscars for 'Parasite' Wins

Just Jared Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The movie Parasite won four awards at the 2020 Oscars and while it seems filmmaker Bong Joon-ho would be eligible to receive all of them, he only gets to take home three trophies. The South Korean film won the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film – and [...]
News video: Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars 11:25

 'Parasite' won four awards, including best picture, at 2020 Academy Awards.

