Pooja in Salman's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Salman Khan has finally found the leading lady for his upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The actor has been paired opposite Pooja Hegde, who had romanced Akshay Kumar in 'Housefull 4' and Hrithik Roshan in 'Mohenjo Daro'. Producer Sajid Naidadwala confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror and stated, "Having worked with Pooja in 'Housefull 4', we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story." 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is a family drama with Farhad Samji calling the shots. The makers of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' have planned several workshops for the lead couple to help break the ice before their begin shooting for the first schedule in October.


