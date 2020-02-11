Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nushrat on her outfit at Filmfare Awards

Nushrat on her outfit at Filmfare Awards

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Nushrat Bharucha carved her niche in the Hindi film industry with her acting prowess. The star who was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' was recently in news for made heads turn with a green gown on the Filmfare curtain-raiser. While there were some lauded her for the bold choice, several others trolled her. As soon as her photos surfaced on the Internet, her outfit became a topic of discussion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ivxnews

IVX News Nushrat on her outfit at Filmfare Awards https://t.co/7ZuivZewHf @ivxnews #Latestnews https://t.co/M2oi9RZzcI 6 days ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Nushrat on her outfit at Filmfare Awards https://t.co/lTNy3C05sV https://t.co/h3fdGB2moe 6 days ago

greens_live

Greens Live Nushrat on her outfit at Filmfare Awards https://t.co/WqLzsR9H0Z 6 days ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline Here’s what Nushrat Bharucha has to say about risqué outfit on Filmfare Awards red carpet – Times of India… https://t.co/bOHQrtylTg 6 days ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (Here's what Nushrat Bharucha has to say about risqué outfit on Filmfare Awards red carpet - Times of Indi… https://t.co/EQRGFq392p 6 days ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Nushrat on her outfit at Filmfare Awards https://t.co/eTZ7sZKgWJ https://t.co/Lzce2yoyFM 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.