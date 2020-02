Blac Chyna Insists She Deserves to Be at Oscars Despite Backlash, Believes She's Victim of Racism Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Her representative stresses that all the buzz surrounding her appearance at the annual event 'further highlights the fight that many African Americans in the Entertainment Industry face.' πŸ‘“ View full article

