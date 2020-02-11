Global  

FACT CHECK: What Is the#BroomChallenge? Is the Craze of Brooms Standing Up Real?

2020 has its first big viral craze that is giving way to a lot of “sweeping” puns. If you haven’t checked your social media feeds yet, we’re talking about the #broomchallenge. As per this challenge, Monday (February 10) was a special day where the earth’s gravitational pull makes a broom stand upright without anything holding […]

