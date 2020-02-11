FACT CHECK: What Is the#BroomChallenge? Is the Craze of Brooms Standing Up Real? Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

2020 has its first big viral craze that is giving way to a lot of “sweeping” puns. If you haven’t checked your social media feeds yet, we’re talking about the #broomchallenge. As per this challenge, Monday (February 10) was a special day where the earth’s gravitational pull makes a broom stand upright without anything holding […]



The post FACT CHECK: What Is the#BroomChallenge? Is the Craze of Brooms Standing Up Real? appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Evon What he said but with this #broomchallenge and this https://t.co/Ljitbz4fFj https://t.co/vZuK6w4iSU 5 hours ago